SWYFT (SWYFTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,537.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $33,933.21 and approximately $10,537.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

SWYFT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

