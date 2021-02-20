Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $355.18 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be bought for $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00033553 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars.

