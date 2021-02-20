T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lowered by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

