T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 41.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.41% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $139,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $162.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

