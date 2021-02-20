Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars.

