Tael Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $13.96, $6.32 and $5.22. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.25 or 0.04647220 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

