Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market cap of $708.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

