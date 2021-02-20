Tap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,316.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $35,316.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00778604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00056143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.99 or 0.04626383 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

