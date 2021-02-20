Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.92% of Tapestry worth $941,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

