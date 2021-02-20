TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 424,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 89,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 294,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 651,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 161,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.68 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

