Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,345 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

