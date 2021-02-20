Tellor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.58 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $51.55 or 0.00090730 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $87.81 million and approximately $70.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00818246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.46 or 0.04791498 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.