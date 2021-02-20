Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

