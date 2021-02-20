TENT Market Capitalization Tops $6.09 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $558,420.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00064302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00396851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026871 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,884,940 coins and its circulating supply is 32,807,848 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

