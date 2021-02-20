TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $573,437.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,868,120 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,028 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

