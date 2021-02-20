TenUp Price Reaches $0.0280 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $416,377.44 and $26.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

TenUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.