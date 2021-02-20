Terra Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $6.14 or 0.00010935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $214.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002942 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 943,226,098 coins and its circulating supply is 433,697,037 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

