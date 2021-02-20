Terracoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Terracoin has a market cap of $672,448.57 and $188.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,837.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $707.91 or 0.01245492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00422965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003491 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006107 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

