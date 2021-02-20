TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $227,474.41

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $227,474.41 and $106,762.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

