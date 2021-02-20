TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0024 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $224,841.05 and approximately $137,763.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

