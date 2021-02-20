TerraKRW Hits 24-Hour Volume of $252,060.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and $252,060.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00447042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00077633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00077331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00397757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025249 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,745,942,537 coins and its circulating supply is 42,745,213,429 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.