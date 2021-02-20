TerraUSD (UST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.85 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $528.52 million and approximately $56.85 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006953 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007791 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 529,319,338 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.