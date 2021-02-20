Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

