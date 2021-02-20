Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $178.35. 4,248,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

