Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

