The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.