The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of The Brink’s worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3,403.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 178.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,334 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Truist boosted their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:BCO opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.04 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

