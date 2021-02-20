The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of The Clorox worth $42,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.24. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.