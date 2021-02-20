The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $80,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $285.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.