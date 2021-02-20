The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00630091 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

