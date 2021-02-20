The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of The Gym Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

