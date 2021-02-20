The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of The Hershey worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

