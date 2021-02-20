The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.64. 4,079,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

