The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

