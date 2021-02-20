The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Decreased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of The Howard Hughes worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 563,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 198,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

