The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.64

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.64 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 97.75 ($1.28). The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,589,119 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.64.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

