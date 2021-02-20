The Sandbox Price Up 46.8% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $224.35 million and $95.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

