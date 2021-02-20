The Sandbox Price Up 53.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $212.04 million and approximately $78.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023912 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

