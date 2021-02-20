The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Cut by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of The Timken worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.