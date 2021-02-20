The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $56.85 on Friday, hitting $903.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $810.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.