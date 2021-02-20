The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

