The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.