The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 5.0% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.10% of The Walt Disney worth $337,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.