The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.