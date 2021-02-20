THEKEY Price Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $157,540.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012867 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001851 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

