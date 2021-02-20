THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0006 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $138,315.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012983 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001955 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

