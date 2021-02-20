Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0896 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $470.13 million and $78.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00247940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.58 or 0.02744986 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,245,798,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

