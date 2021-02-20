THETA Price Hits $3.72 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $190.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.