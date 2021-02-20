THORChain Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00008747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $186.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00465179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00398132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026883 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

