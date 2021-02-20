ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,703.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $6,703.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

